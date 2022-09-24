Oregon Senate District 16 has a remarkable candidate running in November. Melissa Busch is a nurse, a mother and a champion for working families. She understands the issues facing our region and is ready to take them on.
As a home health nurse, Melissa travels Senate District 16, visiting patients and their families in their homes, meeting them where they’re at. She understands the importance of quality comprehensive healthcare and plans to sponsor major healthcare legislation in 2023.
As a mother of three, Melissa is especially concerned with the lack of childcare in our district. Childcare facilities are closing, leaving areas of the district without any access to childcare. For working moms, this is a critical problem. Melissa is committed to bringing dollars to our region to fund this vital resource.
As a parent, Melissa believes that every child deserves access to a quality education. She will fight to make sure our schools are fully funded and staffed and that educators have the resources they need to make sure all Oregon students receive a world-class education, and she has earned the endorsement of the Oregon Education Association.
As a graduate of the Labor Candidate School, Melissa is a strong supporter of Career and Technical Education (CTE) and apprenticeship programs. She will ensure that we are investing in these much-needed programs to prepare our workforce for good family-wage jobs.
Melissa is prepared to address all the issues of our region – healthcare, childcare, housing, education, support for small businesses, and safer neighborhoods. I’m proud to support Melissa Busch in her efforts to address all of these issues.
Please vote for Melissa Busch for Senate District 16 in November.