Oregon Senate District 16 has a remarkable candidate running in November. Melissa Busch is a nurse, a mother and a champion for working families. She understands the issues facing our region and is ready to take them on.

As a home health nurse, Melissa travels Senate District 16, visiting patients and their families in their homes, meeting them where they’re at. She understands the importance of quality comprehensive healthcare and plans to sponsor major healthcare legislation in 2023.

