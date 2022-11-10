Partnership

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, left, and U.S. Sen. Gordon Smith formed a partnership after a campaign rivalry.

 KGW

Bad blood that flowed between Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Wayne Morse and U.S. Sen. Richard Neuberger in the 1950s is the stuff of legend. Senate historians say there has not been a more bitter feud.

Much less understood is the collaboration between Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and U.S. Sen. Gordon Smith from 1997 to 2009. Because they began as mortal opponents for a Senate seat, their subsequent partnerships are testimony to the temperament of both men.

Steve Forrester, the former editor and publisher of The Astorian, is the president and CEO of EO Media Group.

