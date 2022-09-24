Astoria is in leadership transition.
A new police chief was hired in June. The search is on for a new city manager.
After the November election, a new mayor and two new city councilors will reshape the City Council in the coming year.
Sean Fitzpatrick, of Wecoma Partners, is unopposed for mayor. He has extensive background in housing, real estate sales, development and management and has served on the Astoria Planning Commission.
“If it’s not obvious to people, I love Astoria,” he said. “I spent a good portion of my life figuring out how I could come here and earn a living.”
Willis Van Dusen, the city’s longest-serving mayor, presided for 24 years. Since he stepped away in 2014, the last two mayors — Arline LaMear and Bruce Jones — have each chosen to serve one, four-year term.
“I’ve had a few people ask if I would consider running for more than just one term — the importance of continuity in the mayor,” Fitzpatrick said. “And I am willing to consider that. Of course, in four years, I may feel differently.
“But I am confident that in four years I will be happy to run again and I trust that people will support me in doing that.”
In an interview, Fitzpatrick discussed the city’s public policy challenges, the bond measure for a library renovation and his leadership style.
Q: What do you see as the most pressing public policy issues facing Astoria?
A: Right now, obviously the homeless issue, housing and child care.
Q: Voters in November will decide on an $8 million bond measure to help finance a $10.6 million renovation of the Astoria Library. Do you support the bond measure?
A: Yes, thank you, for a number of reasons.
I’ve spoken with several members of our community about the bond, and it seems the community is supportive of updating the library, which is key to me. Steve Forrester’s column (in The Astorian) about the importance of the library started a conversation, and people have approached me with their thoughts.
Recently I met with Suzanne Harold, the interim library director, and once again toured the facility. Ten years ago we were looking into expanding or moving the outdated library, and the issues that existed then are worse now. I remember the pride that my aunt and my cousins had in the ‘new’ library in the 1970s — which was built in the mid-1960s — and 50 years later, the shine has worn off.
I’m always cautious about adding to homeowners’ property tax bills, especially when the people paying for the bond don’t benefit.
A revitalized library is something that benefits the entire community. I’ve done the math, and it’s not onerous. The bond, if passed, will add $10.45 per month, or 35 cents per day, to the property tax bill on our home, and about 8 cents per day for each of our rentals. That’s a bargain.
Naturally, if it passes, I will seek continued input from the public on how the money is spent.
I agree with Steve’s question of, ‘If not now, when?’ Updating our library is long overdue.
Q: Housing, homelessness and child care have been challenges for the past several years. We understand these issues are shaped by broader economic and social factors and recognize that the city has limited ability to respond. But you have served on the Planning Commission during much of this time. Why do you believe there has not been more progress?
A: On housing, part of that would be the availability of lands to build on. And one of the things that I recently brought up in a Planning Commission meeting was the importance of reviewing the buildable lands inventory, to recognize that a lot of what’s on there is not really buildable.
So I think part of the reason that the population has remained static for the past 60 or 70 years is what’s buildable has been built on. There are a few places left that could be built on, and some of them have trees on them, and people don’t want to see the trees go away. And there might be other reasons that they have not been built on at this point.
But there really isn’t a lot of space to go into. And again, as I said in Planning Commission, we are surrounded on three sides by water. And we can’t fill in any more of the river or the bay. So we are looking at a finite amount of property on which to build.
Recently, we’ve had changes to the laws — zoning — that’s allowing more units per lot.
And ADUs (accessory dwelling units) — the issue is that the cost to build an ADU is way above what you can get for rent. As we discussed, it would cost about $450,000 to build an ADU, which is the cost per unit out at the Owens-Adair (affordable housing for seniors). If you borrowed $450,000 to build an ADU, your payments would be about $2,600 a month, and then you could rent that. If you tried to rent it for half that, people would question your sanity, your parentage and your ability to be on this planet.
So the cost to build is extremely expensive.
As far as day care, I’m becoming more familiar with this, and I wasn’t earlier in the year. But I have been studying it and talking with people at Bumble, who were kind enough to take over (the city’s Sprouts Learning Center). And also I’m providing housing to someone who provides child care in the home, and we have worked to get them into a larger space so that they can do that more comfortably.
But in talking with all of them, it appears that some of the state regulations were either punitive or they didn’t quite understand what was going on with the people that were providing child care.
And in that, a lot of people have a talent — such as being a chef — but they don’t know how to run a business. So people who have the ability to provide child care may not understand or have the time to take care of all the paperwork necessary. And so the state was coming down hard on these people.
And then the other part being it’s hard to hire for anything. Child care is not a high paying job. And so they have trouble keeping their employees, but then the state comes in and penalizes them for being understaffed.
If you can’t staff your company, at some point you have to close. So it’s unfortunate that the state wasn’t willing to look at the issue and understand it better.
It’s not something that I believe the City Council could have done differently, or that anybody in town could have done differently. It was just bad timing on trying to hold employees while the state wasn’t understanding the reality that the people on the ground were facing.
Q: Earlier this year, the City Council unanimously agreed not to move forward with a workforce housing project at Heritage Square because of the potential cost and other obstacles. But several people on the council — in public and private — were concerned about the fear-mongering and misinformation. I know you were critical of the project — but regardless of the merits — was that the kind of public policy debate you want the city to have going forward?
A: Sure. But I would want that to be in a formal public setting, rather than worrying about what people are saying on social media.
Q: I’m not sure I understand that.
A: I would say that if somebody comes to City Council and discusses their concerns, I would want the council to listen to those concerns.
If someone says something on social media, I don’t think the council should address that.
Q: The countywide housing study in 2019 found that a significant portion of our housing stock is taken up by second homes and vacation rentals. In Astoria, one of the bigger new apartment projects — out by Safeway — has a vacation rental component. We have seen smaller examples in pockets of the city where long-term housing has been converted to vacation rentals. We understand that market forces are driving these choices. But could the city do anything on the policy front to create or preserve housing for the people who live and work here full time?
A: While I am personally all-in on housing and have made a conscious decision not to delve into STRs — hospitality — I also understand the importance of maintaining properties, historic or otherwise.
Even before materials costs tripled in the past few years, market rental rates didn’t cover the costs to maintain and properly repair properties in our climate, especially historic buildings with their unique embellishments which rot and need repair and replacement over time.
The higher income from STRs helps offset the real-world costs, ensuring that we have well-maintained historical properties in our community.
Q: On the Planning Commission, you have been able to navigate potential conflicts of interest with your business footprint. Do you think you would do anything differently as mayor?
A: The main thing that we learned on Planning Commission is to disclose any potential conflict, which is important so that people understand where I’m coming from.
Because we have bias doesn’t mean we have to recuse ourselves, but I generally have, just so that there would be no question about my ethics, my vote and so on.
As mayor, I would do the same thing.
I would want to make it clear if it has anything to do with housing, I would say that I am in the housing industry. If it’s a direct competition with me, I would recuse myself. If it’s not, such as habitation versus hospitality, or someone’s building a three-bedroom home, and I don’t have three-bedroom homes to rent but know that we need three-bedroom homes in the inventory, I wouldn’t need to recuse myself.
Q: We often learn more about leadership style during competitive elections. But you are running for mayor unopposed. What do you want people to know about you that they may not know already?
A: When you first ran the article in the paper that I was going to run for mayor, I had people from both sides of the political spectrum come to me and say, ‘I appreciate that you always listen.’
Some of them said, we may not always agree, but I appreciate that you are always willing to listen to other perspectives.
Because I don’t feel I need to be the smartest guy in the room. I need to have smarter people than me giving me good information, telling me their concerns and so on.
I’ve had people who said, even though you turned down my variance request, or conditional use, I’m still going to support you. And that was kind of nice.