Terri Steenbergen

Terri Steenbergen is the executive director of The Harbor, an advocacy group in Astoria for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The $2.8 million purchase of the Columbia Inn in Astoria is Clatsop County’s first concrete step to respond to homelessness.

The 22-unit motel off Marine Drive, acquired through the state’s Project Turnkey 2.0, could provide housing to 44 people.

Tags

Derrick DePledge is editor of The Astorian. Contact him at 503-791-7885 or ddepledge@dailyastorian.com.