Tracie Krevanko
Tracie Krevanko is the Clatsop County clerk.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

County clerks are not always suited for politics or the culture wars.

Under Clatsop County’s home rule charter, the clerk is appointed, not elected. The clerk functions as the county’s official record-keeper, tracking deeds, mortgages, marriage licenses, plat maps and property tax appeals.

