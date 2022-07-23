Osarch Orak
Osarch Orak is executive director of LiFEBoat Services, which provides outreach to the homeless.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Five years after Astoria created a homelessness solutions task force, the city has made little progress.

Volunteers, advocates and nonprofits have stepped into the gap between talk and action through outreach like the Astoria Warming Center at First United Methodist Church, Helping Hands in Uniontown and LiFEBoat Services on Commercial Street.

