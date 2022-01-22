Rachel Armitage embraces her role as a placeholder.
Armitage, of Warren, made it clear during her campaign for the appointment to fill the state Senate District 16 vacancy left by Betsy Johnson that she would not run in the Democratic primary in May.
Instead, she has supported Melissa Busch, a nurse who lives in Warren.
Some Democrats had wanted the appointee to also be a candidate — a potential launching pad that could have given the party a better chance of holding the seat in the November general election. Busch was the top choice when Democrats met earlier this month in Seaside to make recommendations to county commissioners to replace Johnson, who resigned to focus on her independent campaign for governor.
“I think, ultimately, that piece of the question was for the county commissioners to decide,” Armitage said of the commissioners from Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill counties.
Armitage, who was sworn in as the new senator on Friday, served as a legislative aide in Salem in 2016 and 2017 and is a graduate of the Emerge Oregon program for future Democratic women leaders. She is also a leader in the state Democratic Party’s Womxn’s Caucus.
Armitage works with alumni from Reed College in Portland on fundraising. She is pursuing a master’s degree at Reed in liberal studies.
In an interview via Zoom, she discussed her experience and her policy priorities.
Q: What factors drove your interest in the appointment?
A: I remember working in the Legislature as a staff member and how much I enjoyed that work. It was deeply fulfilling for me.
So making the decision to go for this appointment as a placeholder for a year felt like a really good opportunity to do it again, and get back to doing something that really lit me up, that I really enjoyed.
Q: Some Democrats had wanted the appointee to also be a candidate in the May primary, but you’re not running. Does this leave the party at a competitive disadvantage against state Rep. Suzanne Weber, the likely Republican nominee?
A: No, I don’t think so.
I think, personally, with my campaign background, I think it’s better for the party to have one person that they get behind. I think primaries are great. So, of course, if somebody wanted to hop in the race I certainly wouldn’t oppose that.
When it comes to having a strong Republican and strong Democrat, I think it’s usually helpful for both sides if we can get to that conversation as quickly as possible.
Q: You have not held elected office before, but you have served as a legislative aide in Salem. How does that experience prepare you?
A: The best experience I have is around knowing the process, being able to advocate for bills and legislation that’s particularly helpful for this district, or advocate against things that could be particularly harmful.
Knowing when to submit an amendment, things like that.
The short legislative session moves really quickly, and so being able to know the process and insert myself fast is definitely my biggest strength.
Q: What are your policy priorities for the short session of the Legislature that starts in February?
A: I haven’t been assigned to my committees yet, so that’ll say a lot about what my priorities end up being, just because those are the topic areas that I’ll be exposed the most to.
Based on what I’ve heard from my conversations with PCPs (precinct committee persons) and county commissioners, I think housing is a huge issue. And that will be something, whether I’m on the housing committee or not, that’ll be an issue I’m paying really close attention to. Particularly pieces of legislation that make it easier to build more workforce housing in this district.
I also will likely be keeping an eye on the Private Forest Accord legislation that’s going through (between forest, conservation and fishing interests) — that’s something I definitely am really, really excited about and will be paying attention to very closely.
Other topics I’ve heard a lot about include child care — I’m hoping to get up to speed this week on some of the priorities around child care that are going through the Legislature. I think that’s really important in making sure families can get back to work.
And then I also know, because I’ve been talking to various legislators working on education, that there are going to be some interesting bills going through about mental health in our schools, which I think is really critical at this time.
There will certainly be more priorities than that, but those are ones I’m immediately looking forward to.
Q: How will you measure success?
A: I think in those areas, if there are bills that come out that work well for this district, and that local leaders are telling me will work for this district, that I certainly will count as a measure of success.
I also will consider every closed constituent case — where folks are calling our office and needing help — anything we can resolve or close for the people of this district, I will absolutely count as a success.
But, I think to a certain extent, you will have to follow up with me later. I think there are things that will come out of the session and will come out of the interim time that could be really good and really helpful for this district that we don’t even know about yet.
Q: What do you want people on the North Coast to know about you?
A: Even though I personally live in Warren, I represent this whole district.
I really care about people who live on the North Coast. I care about the issues that impact them. And I am just as much their state senator as I am the state senator of this side of the district. And that goes for folks in Tillamook County, as well.
Please call me. Please email me. Follow me on Facebook. Get in touch.
I would also add that this is a really exciting time as far as being able to testify on various issues, because a lot of those committee meetings will be virtual. So I really look forward to staying in touch about how people can connect with the work that’s happening in Salem in that way, as well.