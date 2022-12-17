Jeff Adams
Jeff Adams is the community development director in Cannon Beach.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

An emerging voice in the housing discussion in Clatsop County comes from an unlikely place.

Jeff Adams, the community development director in Cannon Beach, has played a prominent role on a regional housing task force. He has also worked to keep the issue alive in Cannon Beach, among the wealthiest resort communities on the North Coast.

Derrick DePledge is editor of The Astorian.

