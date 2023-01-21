Scott Spence
Scott Spence is the Astoria city manager.

 Jenna Dennison/The Astorian

Scott Spence took on the role as Astoria city manager this month.

He served for nearly 12 years as the city manager in Lacey, Washington, a suburb of Olympia with more than five times the population of Astoria.

