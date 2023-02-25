Over the past few years, a patchwork of social services has emerged in Astoria to help people who are homeless or in mental health crisis.
Too often, though, police officers — who are the least suited for the role — are asked to triage problems rooted in socioeconomic factors and government policy choices.
“One of the biggest things that we struggle with as a police department is, there’s been such a push to get law enforcement away from being the first people to interact in certain things that’s not really in our area,” Astoria Police Chief Stacy Kelly said. “But it seems like we’re still there.”
The former police chief, Geoff Spalding, led the city’s homelessness solutions task force. Police do homeless outreach and partner with social services providers to connect people to help. But officers have to balance outreach with the responsibility to enforce the law.
Kelly, who was hired as police chief last year, is a former assistant police chief in Newport News, Virginia. He also worked at Axon Enterprise, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based company that develops technology and weapons.
In an interview, Kelly discussed the police department’s approach to homelessness and crisis response, the need for a year-round shelter and a potential exclusion zone ordinance.
Q: Homelessness has been a challenge in Astoria for several years. You took on the role of police chief last summer, so you bring a fresh perspective. What are your observations?
A: When I was preparing for the chief’s interview, when I was invited on-site, I started doing all the research and, of course, you all had a lot of articles on it, and I was really expecting the worst.
And, at the time, I was working with Axon, so I was traveling to all of these different big cities. I’d recently been to San Francisco — doing a lot of work in California at the time. So I’d seen mass homelessness.
So when I got here I was actually like, it’s not as bad as I expected, or what the community felt.
But, again, it’s in perspective. What they were used to versus what they were seeing. So I get it.
So, from fresh eyes, I would say it’s not as bad as I thought it was going to be. But, again, what you’re used to seeing — and when you see those increases — it does affect you.
Q: A year or so ago, Astoria was looking at embedding clinical staffers with police for crisis response calls and having a dedicated community resource officer to focus on homelessness. Are those still priorities for the police department?
A: Yes, with a big asterisk.
Staffing has impacted us. We’re down three officers ...
So Kenny Hansen — Officer Hansen — was our dedicated community resource officer. We’ve had to put him back into patrol. So while he is on shift, he still fills that role, but his priority now is answering calls and then dealing with homeless on the side.
I kind of see that as a plus, because when he was dedicated, it’s a lot easier for other officers to say, ‘That’s Kenny’s job. I’m dealing with this, he’s the homeless liaison.’ So this gives more ownership to everybody ...
But I am 100% committed to moving Kenny back as soon as I get the staffing ...
As far as the clinicians, they do come out and ride with us. CBH (Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare) provides us their available dates, they ride with us.
I believe, before I got here, they tried riding full shifts, and we do 12-hour shifts. And I think that was just a little long for them. But they are with us a good part of the day when they do ride.
And they were riding just with Kenny, and now we’re spreading it out, putting them with other officers so they can see different people, see different things.
That is working, but it’s the old adage of, ‘There’s never a cop around when you need one.’ Well, the clinicians never seem to be around when we run into these high-stress things.
You can’t be everywhere all the time, but the relationships are there, and we have seen that increase. So we will continue that.
Q: We have asked city leaders for the past few years whether the city should pursue a year-round homeless shelter. Aside from the obvious need, providing adequate shelter space could help meet federal and state legal standards and allow police to enforce restrictions on camping and other behavior. Do you support a year-round shelter?
A: I am so torn on that. I really am.
Here are my observations: When the Astoria Warming Center announced that they were opening consistently for 90 days, we saw a huge influx of new faces. Our officers are really good, they know the population, they know who’s here, they know who’s around.
Now, can we say it’s because they were opening for 90 days that this happened? I don’t know, but it happened.
Another thing that we know is Portland is starting to, I don’t want to say crack down, but they’re starting to pay more attention to homelessness and they’re looking at these camps. And we hear on the street that they’re putting more pressure on them, so that’s pushing them out of Portland, out into more areas.
So I think it was a combination of both. I’m not blaming the warming center for being open for 90 days, it just seems like, it’s the old thing, if you provide it they will come.
So that is my only reservation with having a full-time shelter.
But, where I say I’m torn is, we need it. We need this here for that group of people.
There’s so many resources here, like we have CCA (Clatsop Community Action), CBH, they’re all out here, and then when they do engage, there’s not that next level.
So it’s beyond the year-round shelter, it’s the housing issue. I really wish the state could get their act together and give us some resources for housing.
I was talking to Viviana (Matthews, the executive director of Clatsop Community Action) during this past little ice storm here, and she’s like, ‘We’re really good at keeping people from becoming homeless. But once they are homeless and we try to help, there’s just that, we can’t put them anywhere, there’s nowhere to place them.’
I mean, Scott Spence, the city manager, can’t find a house. So a person of means can’t find a house, then someone who is struggling definitely has problems.
So my answer is I struggle with that one.
Q: Before the coronavirus pandemic, Astoria was looking into chronic nuisance and exclusion zone ordinances to discourage bad behavior. The former police chief said in 2021 that those ideas would require more research. Do you favor reviving those discussions at City Hall?
A: Actually, the city manager and I have had a talk about it and we are meeting with Blair (Henningsgaard), the city attorney, to move down that road. The research is being done.
But we do need to put it in place. Because the problem is, once the camping ordinance went into effect (allowing temporary camps from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.), it pushed all of the camping into downtown, and it became really obvious then.
So between the new faces, the fact that they’re all downtown, it really moved up to the front burner — a big issue.
Talking about partnerships, CCA would go out in the mornings and be like, ‘Hey, it’s 7:30, time to go, you had to have your tent up by 7,’ and try to connect them with resources. And then we’ll go through about 8:30 or 9 and issue citations now.
We started out giving warnings, and then just last week we moved to where we’re doing citations all the time.
It’s about setting boundaries, because if you don’t, then you end up with tents up all day. So this is where that partnership comes into play.
And what we’re finding is a citation may not be a deterrent for all people. And where the exclusion zone appears to be working, that would just give us one more tool.
We did run into a few people that were basically like, ‘Thanks for the ticket,’ and they balled it up and threw it in their tent.
Those troublemakers — if we can exclude them. We want to get people connected with resources, but there are just some people that are not ready for that. They need to have consequences.
Q: Nonprofits have stepped into the void left by local governments and have provided emergency shelter. The downside, though, is there is little meaningful public oversight. So if there are internal divisions, personality conflicts or management issues at the nonprofits, and it is unclear whether they will provide shelter, there is a scramble like we’ve seen this winter. Should the city ask for more robust oversight and operational standards when considering permits for nonprofit shelters?
A: This isn’t my area of expertise. I would have to defer to Meg Leatherman (the city’s community development director) on that. I think her hands are kind of tied on what she can do.
But, yes, there should be more process in place. But, more importantly, there should be state oversight on the disbursement of funds.
There’s a lot of money flowing out for all of these needs right now, and I’m not aware of any oversight.
There was just a big article up in Portland, with like millions of dollars spent on tents ... (The Portland Tribune reported in December that Multnomah County purchased more than 22,000 tents and more than 69,000 tarps for the homeless over the past two years at a cost of $2 million. A count last year put the county’s homeless population at about 5,200 people.)
Where’s the oversight? And then where is the total picture? Somewhere, we need a plan with like real outcomes versus just throwing money at it.
And this is where the frustration comes in. This problem is just so complicated ... But, yes, there needs to be some sort of oversight, whether it’s from the state — financially — or us.
And, as you pointed out, we need them (nonprofit shelters). This is really a grassroots effort. We have to have this help. The city cannot get into the business of providing shelters, we just don’t have the resources for it.