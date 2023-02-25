Stacy Kelly
Stacy Kelly is the Astoria police chief.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Over the past few years, a patchwork of social services has emerged in Astoria to help people who are homeless or in mental health crisis.

Too often, though, police officers — who are the least suited for the role — are asked to triage problems rooted in socioeconomic factors and government policy choices.

Derrick DePledge is editor of The Astorian.