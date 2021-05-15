Don Malarkey, who grew up in Astoria, found forgiveness late in life, then a measure of peace.
Better still, he gave the same to Fritz Engelbert, a former German soldier who fought American troops in the vicinity of Malarkey’s Easy Company during the Battle of the Bulge.
That’s the encouraging message that emerges from “Saving My Enemy: How Two WWII Soldiers Fought Against Each Other and Later Forged a Friendship That Saved Their Lives,” a new book by former Register-Guard columnist Bob Welch, published by Regnery History. Welch was the co-author of Malarkey’s autobiography, “Easy Company Soldier.”
By now, the story of Easy Company is well known to many. Historian Stephen Ambrose chose to focus on the remarkable exploits of the company of Airborne soldiers for his book “Band of Brothers.” Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg collaborated to produce the story for an HBO movie in a series that was celebrated for its realism and compassion.
Had it not been for the work of Ambrose and Hanks, few would have known the name of Don Malarkey. He was a noncommissioned officer in a company of soldiers that parachuted into France and eventually fought its way into Germany, suffering extreme hardship and heavy casualties along the way. He represented thousands of Americans — and British, and Australians, and Canadians and Soviets — who fought more than 75 years ago to roll back the advances by German forces under Adolf Hitler.
Malarkey was a regular Astoria guy in the 1930s and 1940s. He helped battle the Tillamook Burn, worked as a seiner on the Columbia and generally lived the lively life of a young man in the middle of the last century. “Saving My Enemy” mentions an episode from his youth that Astorians can picture with a squint: A group of three boys, releasing a tire at the intersection of 14th Street and Jerome and watching it crash through downtown, bounce high off a railroad tie and splash satisfyingly into an empty slip.
What innocence existed in those days vanished after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and the advance of Hitler’s forces through Europe. Like hundreds of thousands of young people, Malarkey rushed to enlist, which is how he ended up in the 101st Airborne Division.
On the other side of the world, Fritz Engelbert heard and heeded the stirring call of a charismatic chancellor who promised Germans their nation’s glory would be restored after the humiliations of World War I. Engelbert was an enthusiastic member of the Hitler Youth, whose members were drafted into the front lines by Nazi military leaders. Engelbert never questioned the choices; if anything, he was eager to join the fight.
Welch tells the story in interweaving chapters, tracking Malarkey and Engelbert as they experience the war, and then returning home when the fighting ends. They had some things in common: Both were disappointed by their fathers; each was a patriot responding to what they saw as higher callings. One came home to a brash and victorious America; the other to a deeply damaged country that was awakening to the madness that had swept them in.
If “Saving My Enemy” stopped there, it would add little to the store of knowledge surrounding World War II. The stories of Malarkey and Engelbert are absorbing, but familiar. Like many young men in many countries, they went to war, fighting their own internal battles as they engaged in a greater, historic fight. They came home with no serious physical injuries, but were deeply affected, emotionally and morally. Malarkey’s own family found him difficult to live with, especially as he medicated himself with alcohol.
This painful reckoning is the legacy of battle, as poets and writers have recognized since Homer wrote the “Iliad,” tracing Odysseus’s 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. Postwar trauma and moral injury is a profoundly human response to horror. In “Slaughterhouse-Five,” Kurt Vonnegut Jr. described it as “becoming unstuck in time,” when the survivor suddenly finds himself back on the battlefield, in a prison camp or a military hospital.
Many societies sought to address this by reintegrating their returning warriors with ceremonies and rituals. As David Morris describes in his superb “The Evil Hours: A Biography of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder,” medieval cultures often prescribed ceremonies of penance that were meant to cleanse and purify people who had been required to kill others. For example, after the Battle of Hastings, a ruling council instructed “Anyone who knows that he killed a man in the Great Battle must do penance for one year for each man that he killed.” Other societies, from the Maasai Tribe in Africa to the Polynesian culture of New Zealand, have ceremonies to welcome warriors, drawing a line between the war and the peace.
The United States and Germany had no such program after World War II, sending soldiers unceremoniously home to pick up the threads of their lives — threads that were often frayed or broken by the shattering experiences of battle. It’s not surprising that men like Engelbert and Malarkey retreated into bitterness, anger or self-medication after they returned home.
It’s a blessing that the stories of Malarkey and Engelbert took an encouraging turn six decades after the fighting ended, at an Easy Company reunion. Thanks to the “Band of Brothers” book and movie, the Americans were heroes, larger than life, even among other veterans.
In 2004, someone had the idea of inviting German veterans to attend a reunion. Not every Easy Company veteran was enthusiastic about the idea, but ultimately they agreed to allow their former enemies to join them at the inn in Hammersbach, a town near Frankfurt.
Into this uncertain welcome walked a reluctant Engelbert, persuaded by his own sons to attend in hopes the experience would dispel “the dark clouds” that had shadowed him since Germany’s defeat.
Without spilling the details, the story emerges of an unlikely friendship between the old Oregon veteran and his German counterpart. It was a friendship that thrived despite the language barrier, their advanced ages and the great distance that separated them. They didn’t have much time to develop their bond, but they did as well as they could have, and each found a kind of redemption they didn’t expect.
Welch tells this story at a necessary distance. Though he knew Malarkey well after co-writing his autobiography, he didn’t learn much of his connection to Engelbert until after Malarkey had died. And by the time he wrote “Saving My Enemy,” Engelbert had died, too.
But the families and friends of both men helped fill in the gaps, which allows “Saving My Enemy” to join the thin ranks of books about closing the circle in the lives of people who fought. It’s a story that brings a note of grace to perhaps the greatest tragedy of the 20th century.