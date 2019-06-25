Have you ever cut out a newspaper article to clip to your refrigerator with a magnet?
You might want to do that with this column.
The Astorian and the Seaside Signal have a new telephone system that allows callers to bypass the switchboard and contact our staffers directly. Our friendly front desk folks are still happy to take your call at 503-325-3211. But they sometimes get busy, and if you know who you’re trying to reach, the direct number can be very handy.
We also have some new faces here. Jonathan Williams has succeeded longtime Coast Weekend editor Erick Bengel, and Nicole Bales replaces Jack Heffernan and Brenna Visser as the police, courts and county government reporter.
If you have news that needs to get in the newspaper, and you don’t know who to contact, just remember news@dailyastorian.com. That goes to myself and managing editor Derrick DePledge. We’ll make sure it gets to the appropriate person.
Our goal is that no local event goes unmentioned. Thank you for your help in making that happen.
News tips and feedback: Email news@dailyastorian.com. Include as much information as you know and include your contact information. All tips are treated confidentially. We won’t publish your name, unless you want us to.
News press releases and photos: Email news@dailyastorian.com. For upcoming events, send two weeks in advance. Please double-check names, titles, dates and times to ensure they are correct. Include your contact information.
Entertainment news: Email press releases, photos and calendar listings to Coast Weekend editor Jonathan Williams at jwilliams@dailyastorian.com. We suggest a month in advance, particularly if you’re pitching a story. Include your contact information.
Obituaries and death notices: Send to Elleda Wilson at ewilson@dailyastorian.com.
Community news: Send community events, awards, honors, religion items, self-help groups and other news to Elleda Wilson at ewilson@dailyastorian.com. She also writes the popular In One Ear column — if you see offbeat, quirky items that might be interesting to the community, send those to Elleda as well.
Letters to the editor: We prefer to receive these electronically using our form at dailyastorian.com/letters. Alternatively, email to editor@dailyastorian.com. Letters should be exclusive to The Astorian, should be fewer than 250 words and must include the writer’s name, address and phone number. You will be contacted to confirm authorship. All letters are subject to editing for space, grammar and factual accuracy. Only two letters per writer are allowed each month. Letters written in response to other letter writers should address the issue at hand and, rather than mentioning the writer by name, should refer to the headline and date the letter was published. Discourse should be civil and people should be referred to in a respectful manner. Letters in poor taste will not be printed.
Guest columns: We welcome guest columns up to 1,000 words on topics of local interest. We hold these to a higher standard than letters, and they are subject to editing. We look for good writing, persuasive arguments, factual accuracy and expertise in the topic you’re writing about. If you have an idea, contact us at editor@dailyastorian.com, preferably before you start writing.
Newsroom contacts
Publisher: Kari Borgen, 503-325-4955, kborgen@dailyastorian.com
Editor: Jim Van Nostrand, 971-704-1721, jimvan@dailyastorian.com
Managing editor: Derrick DePledge, 503-791-7885, ddepledge@dailyastorian.com
Coast Weekend editor: Jonathan Williams, 971-704-1720, jwilliams@dailyastorian.com
Seaside Signal editor: R.J. Marx, 971-320-4557, rmarx@seasidesignal.com
Reporter: Katie Frankowicz, 971-704-1723, kfrankowicz@dailyastorian.com (city of Astoria, city of Warrenton, natural resources)
Reporter: Edward Stratton, 971-704-1719, estratton@dailyastorian.com (business, education, Port of Astoria)
Reporter: Nicole Bales, 971-704-1724, nbales@dailyastorian.com (police, courts, county government)
Newsroom assistant: Elleda Wilson, 971-704-1718, ewilson@dailyastorian.com
Advertising contact
Advertising sales manager: Sarah Silver, 971-704-1555, ssilver@dailyastorian.com
Commercial printing contact
Production director: John D. Bruijn, 971-704-1711, jbruijn@dailyastorian.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.