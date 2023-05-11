Tree
Advocates for downtown placed a Christmas tree at Heritage Square over the holidays.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Twenty years ago, when Astoria acquired the old Safeway block, it was immediately recognized as an opportunity for our town to finally have a meaningful public space right in the heart of our downtown.

Various approaches were considered as a way to build the square, such as Clatsop Community College’s downtown urban campus concept, where the American Legion building would be taken down, and a college campus erected, with a commons to the north of the block serving as a public space. We also considered rebuilding the library there, again, with an open public space as part of the layout. Ultimately, neither of these two approaches proved viable, and both projects found other remedies for their missions.

Ed Overbay, a woodworker, is the owner of Overbay Houseworks. He was among a group of residents who opposed a workforce housing project at Heritage Square last year in favor of a public square.

