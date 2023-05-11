Twenty years ago, when Astoria acquired the old Safeway block, it was immediately recognized as an opportunity for our town to finally have a meaningful public space right in the heart of our downtown.
Various approaches were considered as a way to build the square, such as Clatsop Community College’s downtown urban campus concept, where the American Legion building would be taken down, and a college campus erected, with a commons to the north of the block serving as a public space. We also considered rebuilding the library there, again, with an open public space as part of the layout. Ultimately, neither of these two approaches proved viable, and both projects found other remedies for their missions.
A decade ago, it was decided that the Garden of Surging Waves, a project already in development, would be located at the northwest corner of the Safeway block instead of where it was originally slated to have been built.
By 2012, the City Council renamed the block Heritage Square, and it was incorporated into the comprehensive plan to redevelop the block as an urban park. The council accepted a conceptual design for the north half of the park as an urban plaza, including the Garden of Surging Waves.
By 2014, the Garden of Surging Waves was completed and dedicated. The garden was built on the premise that an urban plaza would be built alongside it. Donors were very excited about this arrangement.
Now, here we are, nine years after the garden was dedicated, and the rest of the site is embarrassingly still underutilized and incomplete. We still do not have the public square that was to have been built next to the Garden of Surging Waves. The garden sits, incomplete, like a room half built.
Why a public space in this particular and unique location?
Because it is, in fact, the ideal location, the only location, for a landmark public square in the heart of our downtown.
Why a public square? What’s the big deal?
Because a downtown public square is transformative. Nothing facilitates and builds community, coming together in groups large and small, like a central public square. And community, after all, is what really makes Astoria shine.
Nothing facilitates and cements a community’s history, culture and identity like a public square.
A public square will enable our existing and future groups and organizations to finally have a convenient, central venue for events, celebrations, entertainment, marketing opportunities and so much more.
Plazas, or public squares, have been ubiquitous to civilization for thousands of years. Plazas, squares, commons, greens, agoras, piazzas, campos, quads, yes, they have been around for a very long time and are deeply woven into our need to be able to come together in a common public place. They are part of our DNA.
Great cities large and small the world over recognize the great cultural and economic value a central square provides.
Astoria is a great city and needs its very own public square!
Our central square will become the iconic hub for all that happens in and around downtown. It will become a destination location unto itself. This will be placemaking at its best, right in the center of our fair city.
So again, here we are, 20 years out since the city acquired the block. It is now 2023, which just so happens to be 100 years since the rebuilding of our entire downtown after the Great Astoria Fire of 1922.
Now, at the centennial of the rebirth of our downtown, let us resolve to get this done and finish what was started with the building of the Garden of Surging Waves. A perfect symbiosis — a vibrant public square next to a place of reflection and commemoration. That was the plan, and it is the right plan. It is time to complete that vision.
One hundred years ago, this city came together, and with solid leadership and resolve, they rebuilt our downtown, and they did it effectively and remarkably quickly! What a legacy that generation left behind! A legacy so transformative, so enduring, we are literally standing on it today.
Building this square in the heart of our town will truly be a legacy project that will be treasured and appreciated by ourselves and visitors and countless generations to come.
Astoria needs this square. We need to complete this last building block for our downtown’s revitalization.
The bottom line is, if not now, when? If not us, who?
Let us be the ones to make this happen. This City Council, this committee of citizens, this community. Let this be our legacy. Let this be our enduring contribution to our great little city. Let’s make this happen.
Ed Overbay, a woodworker, is the owner of Overbay Houseworks. He was among a group of residents who opposed a workforce housing project at Heritage Square last year in favor of a public square.