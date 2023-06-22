210102_tda_photo-3.jpg
A proposed habitat conservation plan could lead to reduced timber harvests in state forests.

 Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

As the sheriff of Clatsop County, I am not in favor of the proposed habitat conservation plan for state forests.

The potential 34% reduction in timber harvests and corresponding funding for public services is just one of the reasons I’m urging the Oregon Board of Forestry to reconsider their current path.

Matt Phillips is the Clatsop County sheriff.

