Labor

Protesters gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 ahead of a decision in a union dues case.

 Associated Press

Years from now, we may look back on 2022 as the year when the labor movement began its resurgence, ushering in a new era of shared prosperity. Let’s hope so.

A strong labor movement is indispensable for having an economy that works for everyone, not just for corporate interests.

Janet Bauer is the director of policy research with the Oregon Center for Public Policy.

Tags