Oregon Capitol

The half-billion-dollar Capitol Accessibility, Maintenance and Safety Project was long overdue and worth the short-term disruptions.

 Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Take all the usual pressures, egos and issues. Compress them into one-third the building space. Add the sounds of drilling and pounding.

What you’re left with is the political and construction zone known as the 2023 Legislature.

Dick Hughes has been covering the Oregon political scene since 1976.

Tags