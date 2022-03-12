Prior to 2019, for 25 years, Oregon prohibited the construction of essential facilities such as police and fire stations, schools, medical facilities and jails within the tsunami zones.
This came after the devastating earthquakes and tsunamis in Indonesia and Japan, and detailed studies done in Oregon, including a pioneering effort in Cannon Beach that demonstrated the number and range of tsunamis on the Oregon Coast.
Over the objection of emergency preparedness professionals, committees and scientists, the Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 3309 in 2019. This allows essential facilities to be built in the tsunami zone without restrictions.
The Cannon Beach City Council has apparently decided to build the new $16 million City Hall at the present location on Gower Street — one of the most vulnerable locations in the city. Gower Street’s low elevation invites the full impact of a tsunami to rush eastward, crushing everything in its way. It is also on liquifiable soil, which amplifies the damage to buildings from earthquakes.
There is no way to protect the police station or emergency operations center from the force of this wave at Gower Street. Scientists have determined that 19 out of the last 19 tsunamis generated by magnitude 9 earthquakes over the last 10,000 years have washed over this area with waves of 20 feet or more. That is 100% probability.
By comparison, the Elk Land Drive site has been inundated five times in the last 10,000 years. It’s only a little bit higher, but it is far less likely to be inundated.
One idea is to put the police and emergency operations center facilities at the Southwind site, and a smaller administrative office at Elk Land Drive. The separation of administrative and police and fire facilities in different but safer locations is a smart, prudent and resilient strategy. It puts eggs in different baskets, and creates official communication and leadership nodes at the midpoint and south ends of the city.
We applaud the Seaside School District for their extraordinary effort to keep children safe by building the new school complex above the tsunami zone, as well as the city emergency services departments for the recent decision to move the emergency center above that level as well.
The City Council may feel that they have a mandate to build a new City Hall at Gower Street. We invite the Cannon Beach City Council to rethink its decision to build a new City Hall in such a vulnerable location just because they can.
Cannon Beach has a reputation of taking the Cascadia Subduction Zone threat seriously. Rebuilding City Hall at its present location would be a regressive step in a progressive community.