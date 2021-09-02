Once again, recreational fishermen descended on the Columbia River in August for the Buoy 10 salmon season, hoping to hook into some of these iconic fish.
One only needed to take a drive across the Astoria Bridge to witness the chaos in what I would describe as “combat fishing.” Lots of boats jockeying for position and often fishing right next to each other. Tangled lines are common and there have even been some serious collisions between boats.
This fishery has changed dramatically over the years from a small local fishery into an aggressive regional fishery dominated by a nonlocal guide fleet. These professional sport fishermen are very effective at harvesting large numbers of salmon, and the percentage they catch grows larger every year. The speed and effectiveness of how quickly the allocated number of salmon are caught can lead to early closures or reduced bag limits.
In seeing the way this fishery is going, it pays to remember that not long ago we used to have a vibrant local commercial gillnet fishery that harvested these salmon as well.
Due to unfair policies started by Gov. John Kitzhaber and perpetuated by Gov. Kate Brown, our gillnet fleet is being starved to death and a big hole has been shot in our economy. Not because of lack of salmon, but because these governors have seen to it that the recreational fleet gets to harvest the majority of salmon. They have apparently bought into the idea that our commercial fishermen can survive in off-channel reservations, such as Youngs Bay, and that this can somehow make up for lost opportunity on the main stem of the Columbia.
It’s a starvation plan and it means poverty for commercial fishermen trying to survive. It’s a hit our economy cannot afford. The policy is not working, and can only be described as a complete failure.
Most Oregonians are not sport fishermen and would like to have access to a piece of this salmon through their favorite restaurant, grocery store or fish market. Commercial fishermen are the means by which most people have access to these salmon.
Tourists from all around the world that come to our town like to see a working waterfront and eat a piece of locally harvested, fresh seafood. This time of year it should be locally caught salmon on the menu, harvested by one of our own commercial fishermen. The current allocations giving the bulk of the available salmon harvested over to the recreational side, while pushing commercial fishermen aside, is completely unfair.
The gillnet fishermen that harvested these salmon live here in your local area, pay taxes here, maintain their homes, boats and equipment here and support our community year-round. These commercial fishermen are still here, but many of them are struggling to provide for their families in a way of life that has sustained them for generations. These commercial fishermen do not just simply provide a temporary bump in tourism and then head back to their homes, towing their boats and taking their dollars with them.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m supportive of a vibrant and successful sport fishery, and salmon need all of us pulling for their success and recovery. Commercial fishermen are one of the strongest advocates for the success of salmon species, after all, their livelihoods depend on abundant salmon.
The harvest of these iconic fish just needs to be fair and equitable for all Oregonians. Our economy is much bigger than just tourism and recreation, and we need the jobs that commercial fishing provides to our community. With the right management, we can have both.