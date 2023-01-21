European green crab

The European green crab is an invasive species.

 Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife

Efforts are ramping up to control the explosion of invasive European green crab in western Washington state.

The invasive species reached San Francisco in 1989 and was first detected in small numbers on the Olympic coast in 1998. We’ve now reached the point where thousands are being caught every year in Willapa Bay, Grays Harbor and Makah Bay.

Ed Johnstone is the chairman of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission.

