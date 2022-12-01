Dickens

First edition frontispiece and title page of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” which remains relevant today.

One of my favorite Christmas traditions is to watch, usually several times, the George C. Scott film version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

You all know the story. It’s a famous redemption tale about Ebenezer Scrooge, a “squeezing, wrenching, grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous old sinner,” as Dickens describes him. Ghosts of Christmases past, present and future haunt him the night of Christmas Eve, using shame, fright, regret, tenderness and nostalgia to teach him humility, love and compassion.

Andre Stepankowsky is the retired city editor of The Daily News of Longview, Washington.

Tags