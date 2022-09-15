Rose

When it comes to American political discourse, there’s precious little compassion these days.

Years ago, when I taught classes about the history of roses, I told my students a poignant story about a gentleman in old Paris who had a small garden, all of white roses.

He was a mysterious and eccentric sort, and his neighbors wondered why on warm moonlit nights he talked to those plants. He addressed them by names such as Celeste … Marie … Jeanette. They thought he was mad.

Andre Stepankowsky is the retired city editor of The Daily News of Longview, Washington.

