On a busy stretch of W. Marine Drive, John Harper is spinning gold from dross — though it doesn’t look like it.
The faded blue house at 441 Marine is distinguished by flaking paint, grass in the gutters and a barren yard that has been littered with garbage, much of it pulled from the interior. This week, an industrial-sized dumpster sits in front, receiving the contents left by tenants and visitors through the years.
The house has been the subject of neighborhood consternation for a long time. Property records show it has been carved up into six bedrooms with two baths. In recent years, it became known as a place where people who had few other options could live for a while. But some of those who stayed or visited created problems, both for the house’s owner and for its neighbors.
The combination of heavy turnover, noise, strewn syringes and trash caused neighbors to register numerous complaints to City Hall, which couldn’t do much except send police to the address.
But patient work by city officials and the willingness of Uniontown’s John Harper to take on the daunting project means the old house can look toward a brighter future. Harper’s plan is to convert the 1918 junker into an attractive long-term rental for workers like the ones he employs at Under the Bridge Smoke Shop, Kick Ass Koffee and other businesses.
“I didn’t need this house; I have enough houses,” Harper said. But he decided to take on the daunting project when a relative of the former owner got in touch to ask if he was interested.
First there was the matter of negotiating the price. The family looked at size, vintage and location and suggested one figure. Harper looked at the work that needed to be done to make the house habitable again and suggested a lower figure. Eventually, they met at $237,500.
Part of the negotiation was Harper’s argument for why the former owners should sell to him rather than to someone who might offer more money: Because he cares for the neighborhood and is deeply invested in it already. Not only does he own and operate the nearby smoke shop, but he owns a couple of houses along Marine, including the attractive, well-maintained rental immediately next door to 441.
The sellers were persuaded, and now the work is underway. The house joins Harper’s stable of about a dozen properties he owns around the county.
He has a track record of taking over troubled properties, renovating them and turning them into attractive residences. And at a time when Astoria and Clatsop County are struggling to increase the supply of housing — especially affordable rental housing at or below market rates — Harper’s work is especially important.