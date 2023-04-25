We have held the position of mayor in Cannon Beach for the last 15 years. During that period, we have lobbied and worked toward the acquisition of the old elementary school.
This became a reality in 2020 after the funds were identified to purchase the property from the Seaside School District. The playground field came back to the city under a reversionary deed back when the school was closed. Most of the community supported the closure of the school because of the high risk of tsunami inundation at the mouth of Ecola Creek and the poor condition of the Fir Street Bridge as an evacuation route.
The prospect of a recreational and arts facility at the site is exciting, but somehow the purpose and cost of the project seems to have been derailed.
At nearly $12 million and rising, the facility will require substantial sums to operate. The plans presented by the design team have gone so far beyond the original idea as to be unrecognizable.
A part of this is mission creep and the desire to please all of the various groups, including the lodging industry, the arts community and the Clatsop-Nehalem Confederated Tribes. This is fine, but a current budget of $12 million, from an initial estimate of $5.5 million, strains credibility. And no money for the food bank.
The facility will likely be severely damaged if not destroyed in the inevitable tsunami, despite any seismic strengthening. The Fir Street Bridge will continue to be impassible unless serious work is done to make it tsunami resistant.
The $12 million in revenue bonds will have to be repaid in some way or defaulted upon.
Our recommendation is to do the minimum amount to make the facility usable, including a new roof on the gym, a new floor for basketball and pickleball and occasional concerts, and restoration of the classrooms to make them available for activities such as pottery and other art classes.
Set a ceiling cost figure like the original $5.5 million and hire a project manager who is on site every day to ensure the project is on or under budget and on time. Eliminate the superfluous landscaping, which will be trampled by our elk herd, and the amphitheater.
The gym should look like it did when the kids were there: charmingly funky.
Mike Morgan and Sam Steidel have served as mayor of Cannon Beach.