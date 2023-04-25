Cannon Beach Elementary School
Buy Now

Cannon Beach wants to redevelop a former elementary school.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

We have held the position of mayor in Cannon Beach for the last 15 years. During that period, we have lobbied and worked toward the acquisition of the old elementary school.

This became a reality in 2020 after the funds were identified to purchase the property from the Seaside School District. The playground field came back to the city under a reversionary deed back when the school was closed. Most of the community supported the closure of the school because of the high risk of tsunami inundation at the mouth of Ecola Creek and the poor condition of the Fir Street Bridge as an evacuation route.

Mike Morgan and Sam Steidel have served as mayor of Cannon Beach.

Tags