Vote

The governor’s race could hinge on whether labor unions help turn out voters for Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate.

A New York Times reporter contended that he was not hearing much introspection from Oregon Democrats. As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden had won the state with 60% of the vote in 2020 (actually 56.4%) yet Democrats’ gubernatorial candidate now found herself in a dead heat with the Republican contender.

“Do Democrats hold any responsibility for the situation you’re in at the moment where you’re at risk of losing the governor’s race, the governor’s seat, for the first time since the ‘80s?” Reid Epstein asked this week during a Zoom press conference with Democrat Tina Kotek’s campaign.

Dick Hughes has been covering the Oregon political scene since 1976.

Tags