A recent national report on county health rankings provides a snapshot of Clatsop County’s health and gives us an opportunity to discuss where we go from here as a community.
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute recently published their annual County Health Rankings for 2023.
The publication of county health rankings is a perfect opportunity for us to start our communal journey in building a culture of health so everyone in Clatsop County can lead healthier lives now and in generations to come.
I am pleased to announce that of the 35 counties ranked in Oregon, Clatsop County ranked higher than one-half to three-quarters of other Oregon counties.
The County Health Rankings are developed through the model of social determinants of health. This stresses that our health depends not only on doctors and health insurance, but also on physical and cultural environments and social and economic conditions.
In the rankings, a community’s health is reflected in two aspects: health outcomes and health factors.
Health outcomes incorporate the length of life and the quality of life.
Health factors include health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors and physical environment. Each factor usually contains several measures.
Each measure is based on one or more health or social survey results.
The health factors in the rankings are reflected through the lens of the social determinants of health, people’s health beliefs and behaviors, local health care, socioeconomic conditions and physical environment reflect the health factors in the rankings.
The health rankings report started in 2010. The report tells us that Clatsop County:
• Is ranked 15th for Health Outcomes and Health Factors among 35 counties in 2023.
• Improved its health outcomes from 2010 to 2023, with some setbacks.
• Health factors have seen stable improvement over these years.
• In health behaviors, the adult smoking and sexually transmitted disease rankings improved and moved us from the bottom quartile to the second highest quartile.
• In clinical care, mammography screening was a robust, increasing trend until the COVID-19 pandemic.
• In social and economic factors, social networks improved from the top second quartile to the top one. The county enjoyed low unemployment rates until the COVID-19 pandemic, and the high school completion rate is a solid, continuous improvement with a few reversal years.
• In the physical environment, our air quality continues leading other counties.
As a small, rural community, we have many reasons to celebrate the decade-long improvements to our health. We also need to commit to staying on the right track and in the right direction so we can make even more positive strides in county health.
We acknowledge the challenges communities face and know that by working smarter the county will become an even healthier place to live and raise a family.
By smarter, we mean involving the county’s diverse communities so we can continue our legacy of improving community health by building a shared culture of health. Culture is the pattern of ideas, customs, and behaviors shared by communal people. Culture affects perceptions of health, well-being, illness, beliefs about the cause of disease and our approaches to improving health.
At the individual level, let us eat healthy, be physically active, take preventive measures and participate in civic engagement.
At the institutional level, let us inspire innovation based on data and evidence, embolden creative approaches to overcome siloed operations and promote intersectional partnership.
Together, let’s work to build a culture of health in Clatsop County.