Charred

Nicky Stepankowsky and Robert Grant walk through the forest in the Siouxon Creek watershed in August.

 Andre Stepankowsky

Two years after a major fire raged through the woods at Siouxon Creek, the mast-straight Douglas firs still look like their lower trunks were dipped into a bath of black tar.

Their thick bark charred by the flames, their needles singed and consumed by the 25,000-acre firestorm, thousands of firs stand as a wooded charnel house, a ghost forest of the standing dead.

Andre Stepankowsky is the retired city editor of The Daily News of Longview, Washington.

