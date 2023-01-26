Childhood obesity

More than 14.4 million children and teens are living with obesity. New guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends early treatment.

 Patrick Sison/AP Photo

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommended recently that more teenagers should have access to bariatric surgery because childhood obesity “is an epidemic within an epidemic” and other approaches are not working.

It’s a tragedy that the academy has had to make this recommendation, which some may consider extreme but appears to be a last resort to help curb a growing problem. I’m not a doctor and won’t quibble, though teens should understand that bariatric surgery has lifelong consequences and possible complications.

Andre Stepankowsky is the retired city editor of The Daily News in Longview, Washington.

