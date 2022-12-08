Generations Building

The Quinault Indian Nation’s Generations Building houses programs for seniors and children.

 The Daily World

Native nations are on the front lines of climate change. The impacts have reached our shores and are forcing us to leave traditional lands behind.

Sea level rise, flooding, erosion, intensity of storm surges and threats of tsunamis have made it unsafe for us to continue to live in low-lying areas near rivers or on the coast. Although we are place-based communities, we have no choice but to move our homes and buildings to higher ground. These efforts will take years if not decades, and millions of dollars.

Ed Johnstone is the chairman of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission.

