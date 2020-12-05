Astoria’s downtown streetscapes are visibly brighter these days.
The bold paint trend seemingly started on 11th Street, where parts of the Holmes Garage buildings became the saturated storefronts of Astoria Coffeehouse & Bistro, Cargo and Imogen Gallery. In downtown Astoria, beige and other neutral colors have lost favor over the past two decades. Dark shades and earth tones, with minimal contrast between body and trim, have become the new norm. However, vibrant hues are now spreading from the modern auto-centric buildings on 11th to the “high-style” historic architecture on Commercial Street.
I am often startled when I see the paint colors chosen by building owners. My initial reaction is usually, at least in part, a product of personal association and nostalgia. My shock is quickly eclipsed by gratitude when I remember that the building’s owner is voluntarily investing in the maintenance of our community’s shared historic resources.
Routinely painting a building is one of the most significant barriers to water intrusion — as paint fails, moisture creeps in. Adding new, fresh color to a building is a reversible way to awaken a sleepy storefront. As long as previously failing paint is gently removed between applications, colors can be changed repeatedly without substantial damage.
When choosing colors for vacant buildings, owners try to predict what will attract and retain tenants. Businesses themselves often want the colors to reflect their products or services, and they aim to stop traffic, attract customers and differentiate themselves from the competition.
Colors chosen can affect the entire streetscape. They can complement or clash with neighboring buildings. These dynamics, including social pressure, can lead owners to make the safe and labor-saving decision of choosing a neutral, one color or two color paint scheme.
Some of you will recall a presentation made by Michele Reeves of Civilis Consultants in 2013 as part of a downtown revitalization study contracted by Astoria Downtown Historic District Association. One useful tool Reeves used while gathering information about our community’s strengths and weaknesses involved word association. Although the term “historic” was often associated with Astoria’s character, when asked about desires for the future of Astoria, “colorful” and “vibrant” dominated as well.
Reeves’s report stressed just how beige the entire downtown core had become and strongly recommended using three or four color paint schemes to help wake up the historic buildings and create visual interest.
Historic buildings that contribute to excitement and vibrancy downtown remain relevant to the community and less susceptible to demolition. To avoid a cacophony of colors and encourage a unified vision, some cities and neighborhood associations develop color guidance or even adopt restrictive paint ordinances.
Of course, someone — usually a consulting designer — has to determine which colors are appropriate for an area. Several well-known color palettes, such as the pastel tints associated with Miami’s art deco areas, are not necessarily representative of authentic historic streetscapes. They have, however, helped to revitalize districts and promote preservation.
Most of Astoria’s iconic downtown buildings were built in the 1920s, just after the Great Fire of 1922. This rebuilding period was eclectic in its architectural styles, and many of these buildings have since had dramatic face-lifts. Some renovations have attained historical significance of their own, and additional periods of development have resulted in infill projects distinctly modern in design. Therefore, providing authentic, historical paint color guidance for downtown Astoria would likely require consultation for each building individually. Scientific paint analysis would be necessary for those desiring to restore a building to its authentic original colors.
Creatively chosen paint colors can highlight and minimize architectural details while not permanently destroying historical material. Nontraditional paint colors can help adapt a building without extreme structural changes.
Regionally, we have seen a shift toward darker paint shades, charcoal, navy blue, olive, maroon and rust, with minimal contrast due to the addition of dark — often black — windows and doors. You can see examples of this trend at the Northwest Nash Building (Astoria Senior Center), the YMCA Building, the Maki Building (Vintage Hardware), the Fisher Building (Silver Salmon Grille), Lovell Auto Co. (Reach Break Brewing) and the Arcade Building (Fort George’s Lovell Showroom).
Video Horizons recently relocated to the Duane Street side of the 1925 Woolworth/Piggly Wiggly Building and livened up the formerly beige building with some of the boldest colors in town. Bright blue and yellow recall the heyday of video rental chain stores, while bright orange coordinates with the neon Video Horizons sign moved from their previous location.
Although people would not have used these bold colors in the 1920s, their current application does highlight architectural features that were barely visible during the building’s monochromatic past decade. Details in the original brick veneer now stand out, a feature entirely obscured by large metal awnings on the building’s Commercial Street facade (Five Zero Trees).
Another recent departure from traditional colors is the Odd Fellows Building (Astoria Arts and Movement Center) at 10th and Commercial, recently painted a slightly dusty purple with white raspberry, and lavender-gray trim. Although unusual for a Mediterranean inspired building, the new colors showcase the decorative details of architect Charles T. Diamond’s original design.
In a Facebook post, co-owner Andrea Mazzarella expressed a desire not to have the building fade into the background, “It felt important to bring some color to our gray and beige corner of the world.” Additionally, she stated, purple is “the color that represents mystery, magic and creativity,” “symbolizes the feminine and feminism,” and “is historically associated with efforts to achieve gender equality.”
A thoughtful color selection process can honor a building’s historic design while firmly asserting its new role in Astoria’s future.
Whether you prefer light colors, muted earth tones or are on board with the bright new trends, paint is not permanent. Colors will continue to change as owners and tenants come and go. After all, a few of you will remember when the John Jacob Astor Hotel, Astoria’s tallest building, was still painted pink.
