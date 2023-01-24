Portland homeless

In Portland, there is growing frustration over homelessness.

 Craig Mitchelldyer/AP Photo

When then-Portland Mayor Charlie Hales declared a housing state of emergency in 2015, many knew the housing crisis had been brewing for decades. The evidence was visible on our streets. Disinvestment in public housing and support services, a deficit of new construction, insufficient tenant protections and a shortage in rent assistance left thousands of Oregonians houseless or in precarious situations.

Since then, matters have only gotten worse. The suffering of individuals and families struggling to pay the rent or find shelter increased.

Tyler Mac Innis is a policy analyst for the Oregon Center for Public Policy. This column originally appeared in Street Roots.

Tags