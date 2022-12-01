Poverty

If you could prevent millions of children from falling back into poverty, would you? Most of us, I imagine, would answer “yes” without hesitation.

But not Congress. For nearly a year, lawmakers in Washington, D.C., have dithered as the policy directly responsible for a dramatic decline in poverty last year lapsed. It’s time for Congress to bring back the enhanced child tax credit.

Juan Carlos Ordóñez is the communications director of the Oregon Center for Public Policy.

