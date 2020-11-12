The overwhelming approval of Measure 108 is an astounding win for all Oregonians.
The ballot measure raises taxes on tobacco products and includes a tax on vape products, which had not been taxed before. Raising the price of tobacco products is the single most effective tool tobacco control advocates recommend to reduce tobacco use rates among all ages, reduce the number of youths who start, and increase the number of people quitting.
Eighty percent of the tax revenue will be used to help fund the Oregon Health Plan, which serves 1 in 4 Oregonians. The remainder will be used for tobacco prevention and cessation programs.
Clatsop County residents have the increased benefit of this new tax because of the recently adopted tobacco retail license that requires all tobacco retailers in the county to have a license for the privilege of selling any tobacco product.
The ordinance also contains a provision prohibiting price lowering strategies, such as discounts, coupon redemption, and two-for-one type price reductions. Clatsop County is the first county in Oregon to have this type of prohibition, which was included specially to reduce youth smoking rates, as youth are extremely price sensitive.
The tobacco industry’s usual response to tax increases is to offer price discounts paid to retailers or wholesalers. These discounts in turn are passed on to the consumer, subverting the purpose of the tax.
The county Environmental Health division is beginning the implementation phase of the tobacco retail license ordinance by meeting with retailers to educate them about the law and provide them with reference materials.
Enforcement will begin in early 2021.
Smoking remains the No. 1 cause of preventable death in Oregon and resulted in 107 deaths and $14.6 million spent on tobacco-related medical care in 2019. The new tobacco tax, which will begin on Jan. 1, and our own local tobacco retail license, will work together to reduce these human costs and improve the quality of life for everyone, especially our youth.
