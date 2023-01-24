Peter Courtney

Former state Senate President Peter Courtney helped steer Oregon through the coronavirus pandemic.

 Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Former state Senate President Peter Courtney’s Oregon odyssey was a fluke.

Way back in June 1969, Courtney was president of his Boston University law school class. As he recalls, he was “somewhat of a character,” not exactly a legal whiz. His colleagues were astounded when an appellate judge offered him a clerkship, even if the job was on the other side of the continent. No one in Courtney’s family, whose lineage dates to the Pilgrims, had even heard of Orygone.

Dick Hughes has been covering the Oregon political scene since 1976.

