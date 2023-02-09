Dead zones

Massive die-offs of Dungeness crab have been documented off the Pacific Northwest coast. Once dead, the aquatic crabs often wash up on beaches, such as the ones photographed on Kalaloch Beach in June.

 Jenny Waddell/Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary

As first stewards on the front lines of climate change, Washington state’s treaty tribes have been sounding the alarm for more than a decade about low oxygen levels in the Pacific Ocean and the Salish Sea.

My mentor, former Northwest Indian Fisheries CommissionNWIFC Chairman Billy Frank Jr., testified about it in 2012 before the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

Ed Johnstone is the chairman of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission.

