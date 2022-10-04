Debate

Supporters of the candidates gathered outside the gubernatorial debate at the Oregon State University-Cascades campus last week.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

As the gubernatorial candidates’ debate came to an end last week in Bend, Democrat Tina Kotek accurately described the choice for Oregon voters: “Are we going to go to the right, or are we going to continue to make progress and solve our problems together?”

As the progressive candidate among the three main contenders, she implied there was only one correct answer.

Dick Hughes has been covering the Oregon political scene since 1976.

