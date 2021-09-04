By the end of this year, you might be in a new state House district or Senate district or you could even be in Oregon’s brand new 6th Congressional District. That’s because the Oregon Legislature will draw new boundaries for political offices in the state.
This is required by the Oregon Constitution every 10 years to reflect population changes following the census.
Legislators on the House and Senate redistricting committees will be hearing from residents across the state starting Wednesday to understand how new district lines can best preserve communities with shared common interests.
It’s critical that we have as many people participate in the process as possible. Redistricting will determine your ability to be well represented in future elections for the next 10 years.
For residents of the 1st Congressional District, your chance to participate virtually will be Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. and Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m.
If you miss these times, anyone can sign up to testify on Sept. 13 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
The U.S. Census Bureau recently announced that Oregon is getting a sixth congressional district, which makes this process even more important. This will increase Oregon’s representation in Washington, D.C., from five congressmembers to six. Your voice will influence where this sixth district will be located.
Oregon’s current political boundaries are based off maps drawn 20 years ago for partisan gain by a single person, and that advantage has swayed heavily toward the party in power.
This is your opportunity to rebalance Oregon and ensure new district lines aren’t gerrymandered. Your actions can affect the next 10 years of elections in Oregon.
State Rep. Suzanne Weber, a Tillamook Republican, represents House District 32.