Tina Kotek

Tina Kotek, the governor-elect of Oregon, delivered a victory speech in Portland on Thursday.

 Jordan Gale

Democrat Tina Kotek will be Oregon’s next governor.

Given Kotek’s narrow victory over Republican Christine Drazan, I’ll be interested whether anyone studies the influence of Oregon newspaper endorsements in this year’s elections.

Dick Hughes has been covering the Oregon political scene since 1976.

