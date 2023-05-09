Pot

Shemia Fagan announced her resignation as Oregon secretary of state after her consulting contract with a marijuana business was revealed.

 Andrew Selsky/AP Photo

My enduring image of Shemia Fagan is as state senator, with her fist held high, signaling her alignment with progressives holding a rally on the Oregon Capitol steps.

Fagan considered herself a fighter, unafraid of anyone and toughened by her difficult upbringing — traits that made her swift downfall as secretary of state even more stunning.

Dick Hughes has been covering the Oregon political scene since 1976.

