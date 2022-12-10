Mental health

Western State Hospital is a psychiatric hospital in Lakewood.

 Associated Press

The number of people with mental illness waiting for competency restoration treatment in Washington state is the highest it’s ever been.

According to the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services data, there were 2,397 orders for inpatient evaluation and treatment services for people waiting in Washington jails this year, a 37% increase from the year before. The latest data show that waiting time in jail for inpatient treatment at Western State Hospital or Eastern State Hospital now exceeds two to three months on average.

David D. Luxton is a clinical psychologist and professor with the University of Washington Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. This column originally appeared in The Seattle Times.

