Offshore wind energy

Offshore wind turbines off the coast of Virginia.

 Associated Press

Floating offshore wind is a very bad fit for the coast, and anyone forced to purchase the exorbitant high-priced offshore power.

As important as it may be to attempt to fight climate change, the result must be a benefit for all our citizens, and not just a benefit for large urban centers at the expense of disparaging the coast — widening the urban-coastal divide.

Dale Beasley is the president of the Columbia River Crab Fisherman’s Association and Coalition of Coastal Fisheries.

