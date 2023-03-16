Trees
A habitat conservation plan would apply to Clatsop State Forest.

 Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

The Tillamook and Clatsop state forests are a treasure for all of us who live and work here on the North Coast. They provide us with places to hunt and fish, to camp and hike, to off-road and cool off on a hot summer day.

For us, like many families, they are also a source of livelihood. The cool creeks high in the forest rear steelhead and salmon that drive the $90 million North Coast sport fishery. Recreational fishing employs the two of us and 2,000 more people coastwide and it’s a staple of life for so many more up and down the coast.

Bob Rees is a fishing guide and director of Northwest Guides and Anglers Association. Nancy Cook is an educator and proud FisherPoet.

