Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin has been with the Buffalo Bills for two years and played every game this season before his injury.

 Greg M. Cooper/AP Photo

“Did we win?”

By now you’ve all heard that those were words written by injured Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, to doctors treating him at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The words followed days of nervously waited updates on Hamlin after he collapsed, suffering a cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

Skyler Archibald is the executive director of Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District.

