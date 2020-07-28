Since the guest column I wrote for The Astorian about my time in quarantine for the coronavirus, I have been peppered with questions by the people I meet.
I decided to reach out to Ellen Heinitz, a naturopathic physician and Clatsop County’s community health project manager, for answers to the most frequently asked questions.
Q: Am I going to be retested? Why or why not?
A: Retesting is not generally recommended after a person has recovered from coronavirus.
The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) nucleic acid amplification test that is considered the “gold standard” tests for the presence of viral DNA.
Unfortunately, live virus and dead virus both have DNA. What studies have shown thus far is that once a person acquires COVID-19 the vast majority are not infectious after 10 days.
Unfortunately, people can test positive weeks after the onset of the infection, however, this is dead virus being shed from the body, not virus that can make others sick. If our standard is to have two PCR tests, 24 hours apart that are both negative, some people wouldn’t be back to work for weeks, even though they were not infectious.
The test cost is $100 per test, so this could be very expensive if people had to have multiple tests before they tested negative.
Q: Did your wife get tested? Why or why not?
A: People who are contacts to positive cases are not required to be tested. The reason is the timing of when to test can be tricky.
Generally, people who are asymptomatic test negative for the virus. There is a much higher percentage of positive tests in people who have developed symptoms. If we test too early the test can be negative, but then the person can develop symptoms in a couple of days and be positive. Meanwhile, they would have a false sense of security that they were negative.
People can develop an infection from being in contact with someone who is positive for COVID-19 up to two weeks after the contact. Hence the two-week quarantine requirement.
This is why the Public Health Department calls contacts every day to see if they developed symptoms. If they do, we get them tested. If not, they are safe to leave quarantine after two weeks and there is almost no chance of them being infectious even if they had an asymptomatic case.
Q: Since you are past your quarantine are you immune?
A: Not necessarily. This is an area we definitely need more research in.
Right now, it looks like neutralizing antibody levels fall within a matter of weeks after an infection. There are some T memory cells which remain and can help increase antibodies in the event of another infection, however, other studies show that a COVID-19 infection can suppress T cells.
All that to say, no one knows yet if someone who had the infection is immune.
It also appears from research that people who experience mild or asymptomatic infections have lower antibody levels that fall very quickly. So, the milder the infection, the less immunity it confers.
Unfortunately, Peter, we don’t know if you are immune. That means that people must take precautions to avoid catching the infection in the future.
Q: Will you have an antibody test and what will that show?
A: Currently, the antibody tests are qualitative. That means that they show if you have antibodies present, but they don’t show how high your antibody level is.
This kind of test is one that the answer is a “yes” or “no” — yes, you have some antibodies, or no, you do not. It isn’t a quantitative test that shows how high your level of antibody is.
Studies have not proven how high an antibody level needs to be to confer immunity. A good analogy is a pregnancy test. The home pregnancy test shows if you are pregnant or not. The blood test you can receive at a doctor’s office shows how high your level of human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) is and therefore if the pregnancy is progressing normally.
The current antibody tests are also not very specific. They only have to be 90% specific to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, which is really low for a medical test. That means that 90% of the time when they are positive it is because you have antibodies to COVID-19, but 10% of the time they are positive because of antibodies to something else.
For instance, some of the viral infections that we think of as the common cold are caused by mild coronaviruses which could cause a false positive test. Then people might think they have immunity to COVID-19 when they don’t.
Hopefully, antibody testing will improve in the future, and enough research can be done to determine what level of antibodies is necessary for a people to have immunity.
