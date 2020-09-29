Most of us who live in Clatsop County, no matter what we look like or how much money we have, want our families to feel safe here. When we feel safe, we can make the connections in our schools, work, sports and other activities that lead to a sense of community and well-being.
On the November ballot is a measure that asks voters to decide if Clatsop County should be allowed to enforce existing gun laws. A “yes” vote on Measure 4-205 means county employees, including the sheriff and his deputies, could be fined $2,000 and sued (yes, sued!) for enforcing federal, state and local laws.
Why would we want to endanger their lives — and ours — by preventing law enforcement in situations where there is no court order from trying to disarm a suspect or take guns from people in a domestic violence situation? And they wouldn’t be able to request a court order. How will the sheriff and his deputies protect us and themselves if in situations where there is no court order they disarm someone who’s displaying threatening behavior on the street, for example, or who is drunk or on drugs?
Measure 4-205 would also prevent the sheriff and county crime investigators from tracking down guns to find out if they were used in a crime. The county would not be able to enforce any background checks for the sale of any guns, including semi-automatic weapons.
If Measure 4-205 passes, the sheriff could likely not even prepare search warrants for guns or ammunition used in crimes. Nor could the sheriff and other county officials petition or assist families in petitioning a court to order a gun temporarily removed from people — even abusers and stalkers — who present a clear danger to themselves or others.
Abusers with guns are five times more likely to kill their victims than those who are unarmed. How safe is our community if more people, mostly women and children, get shot and killed during domestic violence situations because the sheriff was stopped from helping?
The restrictions of Measure 4-205 would also apply to open carry or concealed carry and the transport of guns and ammunition by adults or minors supervised by adults. How is the sheriff supposed to know if a child is being “supervised by adults?” How are sheriff’s deputies to protect our safety, as well as their own, if they can do little to stop a teen who is menacing people with a loaded gun while an adult stands nearby?
In situations involving guns, Measure 4-205 makes it impossible for county law enforcement officers to do their jobs, and it puts their lives at risk, as well as ours. It will create confusion and danger.
We already have far-right extremist groups like the Sons of Liberty and white supremacist extremist groups like the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer in our county. I’ve seen them brandishing semi-automatic weapons and terrifying people, especially people of color. It is thanks to the work of our sheriff’s department and local police that no physical harm came to anyone during these incidents.
But under Measure 4-205, these self-styled militias will think they can do as they please with their guns and not be held accountable. We are likely to see an increase in vigilantism. Recently, near Corbett, vigilantes with guns set up illegal roadblocks to stop cars and demand identification from residents fleeing wildfires. The county sheriff was able to stop them. But under Measure 4-205, our sheriff would be hamstrung.
The Republican delegate who petitioned to get Measure 4-205 on our ballot cites an opinion by the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in District of Columbia v. Heller. In Heller, he found that citizens have a right to keep a loaded handgun in their home. But he upheld the requirements for registering and licensing handguns, and he made clear the government could regulate the ownership and use of handguns.
Justice Scalia warned repeatedly that the Second Amendment right is not unlimited. “It is not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose,” he found.
Scalia said the court’s opinion “should not be taken to cast doubt on long-standing prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.” He also warned the Second Amendment does not prevent bans on concealed weapons or military-style guns.
Measure 4-205 will only create fear, confusion, chaos and danger for the people of our county and those who enforce our laws. It will undermine the rule of law. For the safety of our families and communities, let’s come together and vote “no.”
