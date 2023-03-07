Bill Hansell
State Sen. Bill Hansell, shown here in 2019, will not run for reelection.

 Claire Withycombe/Oregon Capital Bureau

Bill Hansell has seen folks who stayed too long. He’ll make sure he doesn’t.

The Republican three-term state senator from Athena will not seek reelection in 2024. He made the announcement Thursday to give potential candidates time to prepare.

Dick Hughes has been covering the Oregon political scene since 1976.

