Salmon
Buy Now

A juvenile salmon leaps over turbulent water in a rearing pond at a hatchery.

 Luke Whittaker/Chinook Observer

Salmon are a keystone species in the Pacific Northwest — a central part of the food chain and our way of life.

Throughout the region, salmon runs are imperiled by the cumulative effects of habitat degradation and a changing climate. Tribal and state co-managers are working tirelessly to keep them from going extinct, and that depends heavily on our extensive hatchery system.

Ed Johnstone is the chairman of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission.

Tags