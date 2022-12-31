Copeland Commons

A rendering of Copeland Commons.

To my disappointment, it has been some time since there has been anything published about efforts by First Presbyterian Church members to imagine creation of additional, affordable housing in Astoria.

Truth be told, there has just been very little to report. The prospect of developing affordable housing — anywhere — is very difficult and depends upon soliciting partners with expertise in design, construction and permitting and on obtaining foundation monies, tax credits and federal funds enough to complete.

Bill Van Nostran is the pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Astoria.

