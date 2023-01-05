Addiction
Buy Now

Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald Richter presided over a successful drug court graduation on the Pacific County Courthouse lawn in 2020.

 Ashley Nerbovig/Chinook Observer

My late cousin, Valeria, was a dark-haired beauty, with deep brown eyes, a keen sensibility and a quick intellect. She was a talented artist, and her teenage work appeared in official placards in the New York City subway system.

All that promise ended in 1986, when she jumped to her death off the roof a Harlem apartment building when she was nearly 40. She had struggled with drug addiction for more than 20 years.

Andre Stepankowsky is the retired city editor of The Daily News in Longview, Washington.

Tags