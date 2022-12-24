Russia

President Gerald Ford and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev wear their shapka ushankas at a 1974 meeting in Vladivostok.

 Wikipedia

For 30 years, I’ve cherished a black fur Russian shapka ushanka (ear hat) that I bought in St. Petersburg for $35.

The hat has traveled many places, including once sliding down an icy ski slope ahead of me when I wiped out a quarter-mile uphill. Such hats are almost synonymous with Russia, which is home to a part of my ancestry.

Andre Stepankowsky is the retired city editor of The Daily News of Longview, Washington.

Tags