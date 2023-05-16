Walkout

An attendee holds a sign behind their head during a rally Thursday in Salem calling for an end to the state Senate Republican walkout.

 Amanda Loman/AP Photo

A southern Oregon senator posed a pungent question last week: “What the #*%@! is happening in Salem these days?”

In his well-written constituent newsletter, Ashland Democrat Jeff Golden explained how Republican senators do whatever they can to stall the majority Democrats’ agenda. That includes boycotting floor sessions to prevent the Senate from transacting business.

Dick Hughes has been covering the Oregon political scene since 1976.

